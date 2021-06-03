BABY JOE: Watch live as opening statements begin in trial of Joseph Daniels

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Opening statements begin Thursday afternoon in the trial of Joseph Daniels, the Dickson County man accused of killing his five-year-old son Joe Clyde, known as “Baby Joe.”

Twelve jurors and four alternates, made up of ten women and six men, were chosen Wednesday from a pool in Chattanooga.

The trial for Joseph Daniels will be held in Dickson County and is expected to last for two weeks. Opening statements are scheduled to begin Thursday at 1 p.m.

Joe Clyde Daniels & Joseph Daniels (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/WKRN)

Joseph Daniels and his wife, Krystal are both charged in connection with the 2018 killing of their son, Joe Clyde.

Court documents allege Joseph Daniels reported the boy missing, but later confessed to fatally beating the child, who had autism and was non-verbal, while Krystal Daniels witnessed the assault and went to bed, instead of helping her son.

Investigators said Joseph Daniels admitted he dumped Joe Clyde’s body in a remote area, but the boy’s remains have never been located.

Joe Clyde Daniels (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

During a hearing last month, Dickson County Circuit Court Judge David Wolfe ruled a four-hour, taped confession from Joseph Daniels can be used at trial, despite his attorney arguing it was coerced and should be thrown out.

More than 50 witnesses have been subpoenaed ahead of the trial. That includes the two siblings of Joe Clyde, who were three and eight years old at the time, are among those who could testify.

Joseph and Krystal Daniels (Photos: WKRN)

Joseph Daniels faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder and evidence tampering. He has been jailed at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, but will be housed in the Dickson County jail during the trial.

Krystal Daniels, who is charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect, remains in the Dickson County jail, as well. She will be tried separately from her husband.