BABY JOE: Watch live as Joseph Daniels murder trial resumes Saturday

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Saturday marks day three of the trial for Joseph Daniels, the Dickson County man accused of murdering his five-year-old son, Joe Clyde.

Joseph Daniels reported Joe Clyde, known as “Baby Joe,” missing on April 4, 2018 and said the boy had escaped from the family’s home. During a four-hour recorded confession, Joseph Daniels admitted to the fatally beating his son, who had autism and was non-verbal.

Jake Lockert, the attorney representing Joseph Daniels has said the confession, which was later recanted, was coerced, but a judge determined it could be used as evidence during the trial.

Day three of the trial begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and is expected to wrap up for the day at noon. The trial itself, which began Thursday afternoon is scheduled to last for approximately two weeks.

Joseph Daniels faces five charges, including first-degree murder and evidence tampering.

He was jailed in Nashville, but has been moved to the Dickson County jail during the duration of his trial.

His wife, Krystal Daniels witnessed the fatal beating, but went to bed instead of helping her son, according to investigators.

She is charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect and will be tried separately from her husband.