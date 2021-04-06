Baby Joe: Jury to be sequestered in upcoming Dickson trial

DICKSON, Tenn., (WKRN) — A motions hearing in the case against Joe Clyde Daniels’ parents enters day two Tuesday in Dickson.

Babe Joe disappeared April 4, 2018. His body has never been found.

His father, Joseph Daniels, has been charged with criminal homicide. He is accused of murdering his five-year-old son.

Judge David Wolfe has agreed to the motion to sequester the jury in the trial for Daniels. Judge Wolfe has also ruled that the polygraph examination will be suppressed.

The trial has been scheduled for June 1st.

Daniels’ defense attorney, Jake Lockert, also asked for a consolidated motion to reduce bond for Daniels. Testimony was heard for this motion.

Kirstie Killingsworth, an investigator for the 23rd Judicial District Court Public Defender’s Office, also took the stand.

Baby Joe’s mother, Krystal Daniels, has been charged with aggravated child neglect or endangerment. She will not be participating in any of the hearings that involve Joseph Daniels.

Last week, Judge Wolfe agreed to sever the trials. Her trial date has not been set.