WATCH: Day 2 of testimony in hearing for accused parents of Baby Joe

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The second day of hearings in the case of Baby Joe Clyde Daniels will begin Tuesday morning in a Dickson County courtroom.

Baby Joe disappeared three years ago this month and his body has never been found.

Joseph Daniels appeared before Judge David Wolfe for a motions hearing last week while Krystal Daniels watched from jail. During his hearing, both the prosecution and defense agrees to sever the trial proceedings of the Daniels. Joseph Daniels’ trial will begin on June 1 while the date for Krystal Daniels’ trial will be set at a later date.

The search for Joe Clyde Daniels began on April 4, 2018 when his father called 911 and told a dispatcher his son, who has autism and is non-verbal, was missing.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers and volunteers searched the woods near their Dickson County home for days. The focus shifted when Joseph Daniels allegedly admitted to investigators that he killed Joe Clyde.

On the confession tape Daniels told investigators, “You know what? I’m going to be honest with myself Ok? Ok?” as he started to cry.

TBI Special Agent Joey Boyd, the lead case agent for the investigation, said Daniels admitted the original story was a lie. “That he beat Joe Clyde resulting in his death,” Boyd said.