Baby Giraffe Shower: Help Nashville Zoo’s Nasha get an ultrasound machine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Help Nashville Zoo’s 6-year-old Masai Giraffe Nasha get an ultrasound!

Nasha is due any day now but she and her animal friends at the Nashville Zoo need ultrasounds. The veterinary staff uses an ultrasound machine as an important diagnostic tool, not only for pregnancy detection, but also to understand what is happening inside the animal’s body.

The current ultrasound machine is on its last leg and the zoo needs your help!

You can help by donating here. And be sure to keep an eye on the Baby Giraffe Cam!