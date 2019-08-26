Baby Giraffe at Tennessee zoo to be called Bea

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A baby giraffe at a Tennessee zoo has officially been named Big Girl Two but will be called Bea.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that Zoo Knoxville officials announced the two-month-old giraffe’s name at a Saturday event for zoo members.

They also celebrated the fourth birthday of Bea’s mother, Frances.

Frances gave birth to Bea, her first calf, on July 1. Zookeepers found mother and her healthy baby when they arrived for work that morning.

Bea is the first giraffe calf born at the zoo in 17 years.

She’s part of herd made up of her mother, her father, Jumbe, and female giraffe Lucille. The four live in the zoo’s Africa Grasslands natural habitat.