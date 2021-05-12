Baby delivered by C-section dies after mother shot and killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to Metro Police, a baby has died after she was delivered by C-section last month after her mother was shot while pregnant.

On April 28, the baby’s mother, 23-year-old Laquisha Terrell, was shot at the Cedar Pointe Apartments in Antioch. Terrell’s boyfriend also suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and hip, according to police. He is now recovering at home.

Terrell was believed to be six to seven months pregnant and an emergency C-section was performed in an attempt to save her unborn baby.

The child’s death was announced one day after Metro police reported Terrell died Tuesday morning.

Terrell’s ex-boyfriend, Brian T. Mitchell, 23, is jailed on one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. The attempted murder charge in relation to the child is expected to be upgraded.