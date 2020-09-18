Baby born 4 months premature hears mother’s voice for the first time

(WKRN/ABC News) — One baby in Richmond, Virginia who was born deaf was able to hear his mother’s voice for the first time while getting fitted for his hearing aids.

Maison McMillan was born four months premature and weighed only one pound. He spent 158 days in the NICU.

Once he gained enough strength to go home, his parents realized he could not hear them.

Doctors at Virginia Commonwealth University Children’s Hospital were able to fit Maison with a pair of hearing aids and for the first time, he got to hear his mother’s voice.

“Maison is so thrilled to be able to hear everything now. He just can’t take his eyes off of whoever is speaking,” explained Maison’s mom.

His parents said they are so happy that Maison is able to hear them now and were glad they could share the video to bring some joy to everyone.