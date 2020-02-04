Live Now
Baby boom: 13 babies born to officers at Florida police department

News
Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s been a baby boom at the Clearwater Police Department.

Thirteen officers welcomed babies over the last few months, the agency said on Facebook Monday.

The department shared a photo showing nine of the 13 officers in uniform holding their new bundles of joy in their matching “Daddy Is My Hero” onesies.

“Congratulations to Officer Diaz, Officer Hoxie, Officer Hurt, Officer Lightfoot, Officer Maser, Officer McCann, Officer Penna, Officer Robinson and Officer Yeates!” the post said.

