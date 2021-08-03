Baby babirusa born at Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Zoo has a new baby babirusa!

According to a release from the zoo, the piglet was born on July 21, 2021. The baby will continue to bond with its mother (Tinsel) and father (Dobby). Zoo officials hope the piglet can make its debut later this month.

The baby will be named once the sex is determined at its neonatal exam. The release states the day before the piglet was born, Tinsel wanted to be out on exhibit and spent the entire day readying the space for the baby.

“She was wallowing in the mud repetitively throughout the day,” said Lead Hoofstock Keeper, Nikole Edmunds. “And was building herself a nest.”

Later that night, the nest was brought inside with Tinsel. Keepers arrived the next morning to find a happy and healthy baby babirusa.

Tinsel has had piglets at previous zoos and officials say she is an excellent mother.

This baby babirusa was the first to be born at Nashville Zoo which brings the total number of babirusa in their care to three.

The release states North Sulawesi babirusa are considered a vulnerable species according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. They are native to the forests and wetlands of Indonesia.

Keepers will be joining the Action Indonesia Global Species Management Plan for World Indonesia Day this month.