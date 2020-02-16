Breaking News
Police: Man shot inside Murfreesboro bar
Closings
Muhlenberg County Schools

Sunday is National Almond Day!

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:
best worst nuts - almonds_1482727325285_170577_ver1.0_640_360_1555711921024.jpg.jpg

(CNN) – If you’re nuts about nuts… well, then go nuts! You’ve got the perfect excuse: it’s National Almond Day.

Here’s a few fun facts about almonds from Foodimentary:

  • The ancient nut is mentioned several times in both the new and old testament as symbols of divine approval.
  • While roasted almonds are delicious, don’t eat them raw. The prussic acid in them can kill you if you eat more than a handful.
    • In fact, you can tell if someone has been poisoned with cyanide if they smell like roasted almonds.
  • Almonds have you covered if you’ve got a sweet tooth, they’re one of the primary ingredients in marzipan.
  • And why not wash that goodness down with a tall glass of almond milk? It’s not just a name, it really is made from almonds!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar