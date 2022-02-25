FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – An auto burglar has been arrested in Franklin.

Police say officers received a call at around 3:10 a.m. Monday from a person who saw a group of men wearing hoodies and latex gloves, checking car door handles in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Reliance Drive.

When officers arrived, multiple suspects fled the scene on foot. Officers did, however, manage to arrest 20-year-old Kevonte Williams as he tried to flee. Williams was in possession of stolen property at the time of his arrest.

He is charged with three counts of burglary and one count of evading arrest. He is jailed on a $35,000 bond and is due in court on March 1.

Other arrests are expected in this case, according to police.

The owners of the cars that were broken into left them unlocked. Police would like to remind the public to lock their car doors, especially at night, and to never leave valuables inside, especially guns.