MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Authorities are working to locate a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Marshall County, Kentucky.

Jasmine Benefiel from Benton, Kentucky was last seen Sunday at a home on Tubbs Road around 11 p.m., according to the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 270-527-3112.