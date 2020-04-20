Authorities: Wilson County man facing charges for child sex crime

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said that a Watertown man is facing charges for a child sex crime.

They said 36-year-old Edward Kuiper faces charges of aggravated rape of a child and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Authorities said Kuiper was booked on April 10 after the mother of the victim reported the allegations of sex abuse to them. The case involves a minor child under the age of 10. During the investigation, authorities obtained evidence leading to Kuiper’s arrest.

Anytime you open up an investigation involving sex crimes against minor children, it’s going to be an extremely emotional time for everyone who is involved. This is an ongoing investigation and we are confident that once it is completed, there will be more charges coming against Kuiper that may involve the current victim as well as additional victims. Our detectives are working hard to make sure Kuiper is held accountable for his inexcusable actions. Sheriff Robert Bryan

Kuiper is currently being held in the Wilson County Jail with a total bond of $505,000.

Kuiper also received a Violation of Probation and he is set to appear in court on April 22.