Authorities: Wilson County man accused of threatening elected officials pleads guilty to 8 charges

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Wilson County man accused of threatening elected officials plead guilty to eight charges, according to a release from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Phillip Wayne Foster plead guilty Tuesday morning in criminal court. Authorities say he is accused of threatening multiple public servants and private citizens in Middle Tennessee.

Several agencies worked together in executing search warrants for a property on Young Road in February 2020 as a result of this investigation.

“The letters included threats of bodily injury and/or death, bomb threats and threats of distribution or delivery of chemical agents,” stated Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan.

“This was a lengthy investigation for our Criminal Investigations Division, led by Detective Mike Barbee, due to the numerous victims and jurisdictions that were involved. They conducted a very thorough investigation which allowed them to build a strong case against Foster in court.”

Foster plead guilty to eight different charges in criminal court for his involvement regarding sending threatening letters to victims. This included elected officials and judges that have or are currently serving the state.