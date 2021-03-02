Authorities: Williamson County man arrested on child sex exploitation charges

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Williamson County man was arrested on child sex exploitation charges according to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

The Internet Crime Against Children Task Force (ICAC) completed an investigation which led to the arrest of 50-year-old Phillip Anderson.

Anderson is being charged with four counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and three charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

WCSO deputies and an electronics detection K-9 executed a search warrant at Anderson’s home after getting information that child sexual abuse material was being distributed online.

The search warrant led them to take several electronic devices and locate more than 3,000 images and/or videos of child sexual abuse material.

Anderson was released from the Williamson County Jail on a $10,000 bond