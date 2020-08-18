Authorities: Wanted felon drowns following pursuit in Hickman County

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wanted felon drowned on Tuesday after a pursuit, according to officials with the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials told News 2 deputies were out looking for the wanted felon for aggravated assault, trespassing and other crimes involving a gun.

Authorities spotted the felon and he took off. The chase was on foot on private property, containing a private lake.

Mike Doddo of the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, said the felon jumped in the lake to attempt to elude law enforcement.

Doddo said, “As the felon swam further in the lake, he began to struggle and attempted to clutch onto some branches protruding from the water. The branches broke and the felon went underwater and did not resurface. Multiple deputies immediately entered the water in an attempt render aid and were unable to local him. His body was recovered several hours later after divers from Tennessee City Fire responded.”

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.