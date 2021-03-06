Authorities: Two criminals escape work detail in Coffee County

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is urging the public to be on the lookout for two escapees in Coffee County.

According to their Facebook page, both 25-year-old Nathaniel Andrew Henry and 32-year-old William Brady Patrick escaped while at a work detail at the Manchester Housing Authority on Friday.

Both were seen wearing their jail-issued black and white striped jumpsuits but may have changed their clothes since.

Authorities say they could be in the Lakewood Park Community.

If anyone has seen them, call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-728-9555.