Authorities: Two Clarksville residents arrested on drug charges in Stewart County

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says two people from Clarksville were arrested on drug charges over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday around 10 a.m. on Highway 79 near Indian Mound Road.

Deputy Josh Miller says he attempted to stop a speeding Mercedes, but the driver would not pull over. After pursuing the vehicle into Montgomery County, it stopped near Liverpool Road.

Deputies found four grams of methamphetamine, heroin which was laced with fentanyl as well as prescription drugs inside the vehicle.

Both Lynn Edward Ramsey and Destinee Noelle Tidwell, of Clarksville, were both inside the vehicle. Officials say they both tried to discard needles and other drug paraphernalia under the deputies vehicle prior to being arrested.

The vehicle they were driving was stolen, and both of them were arrested.