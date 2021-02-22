Authorities: Two arrested for several burglaries in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were arrested for their involvement in several burglaries and thefts in Robertson County, according to a release from the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

A tip from the community led to the arrest of both Cody Wayne Jacobs and Dana Renea Ramsey.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and Portland Police Department responded to a tip that possibly stolen motorcycles were at a home in Cross Plains.

When deputies arrived, they identified a large amount of suspected stolen property at the home. A search warrant was obtained and following said search, stolen property linked to numerous thefts in Robertson County and other counties was discovered.

Jacobs and Ramsey were both arrested and booked into the Robertson County Detention Facility.

Authorities are working to reunite the stolen property with the victims of the crimes.

Thus far, they have been able to close nine theft and burglary cases.

“This is a great example of law enforcement and the community working together. Because of a tip, our Sheriff’s Office team was able to locate, retrieve, and return a large amount of stolen

property to its rightful owners,” stated Sheriff Michael Van Dyke.