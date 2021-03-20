Authorities: Two arrested following high-speed chase in Cannon County

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were arrested after a high-speed chase in Cannon County, according to a release from the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Friday on Hollow Springs Road.

A deputy was conducting a traffic stop there when a gold Ford sedan passed him, almost striking the deputy. The vehicle then started to rev its engine after passing.

The deputy then went to his vehicle to attempt a traffic stop. The vehicle then sped up and tried to flee. Deputies then chased the vehicle for several miles until the driver tried to drive through a field off of Trail Road.

The vehicle got stuck and the driver, Dallas Rogers, and his passenger, Emily Maddox, were both arrested and face several charges.

Rogers was previously in jail two months ago.