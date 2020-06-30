Authorities: Tullahoma man charged with homicide following Franklin County shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Murfreesboro Police said they found the Tullahoma man wanted for questioning in a Franklin County shooting that happened Saturday.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. the 1500 block of Pleasant Grove Road in Estill Springs.

Investigators said 21-year-old Brent Paul Moon was identified a person of interest in the shooting.

Authorities found Moon at a home in Murfreesboro on Tuesday around 8 a.m. and took him into custody. He was booked in the Franklin County jail on the charge of homicide. His bond will be set in open court. His current court date is August 3rd.

