Authorities: Three arrested in Hickman County following drug-related search warrant

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested several people after executing a drug-related search warrant.

Authorities say this is part of an ongoing investigation to combat the drug problem in Hickman County. Deputies acted on a search warrant at a home on Old Bon Aqua Road on December 7.

Authorities say 63-year-old Laura Ann Holmes, of Bon Aqua, was charged with several drug-related offenses. Those include: possession of methamphetamine, heroin, intent to resale and deliver.

Detectives seized heroine, methamphetamine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and money suspected to be illegal drug proceeds.

39-year-old Deborah Hand, of Bon Aqua, was also arrested for illegal drug possession and tampering with evidence. 31-year-old Amber Jenson, of Bon Aqua, was arrested for a drug-related probation violation warrant.