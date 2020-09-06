Authorities: Small plane crash kills 4 family members in Arkansas

CHESTER, AR (KNWA/KFTA) — Authorities in Crawford County Arkansas said four family members were killed in a small plane crash Friday night.

The victims were identified as Paul D Herron, Kevin Herron, Holley Herron and Gavin Herron. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says the four are related and from Checotah, Oklahoma.

The plane was found around 8:15 Saturday morning.

According to Commercial Pilot, Robert Katz, and the Federal Aviation Administration’s website, the pilot, Kevin Herron, did not have the qualifications to be flying in the weather conditions at the time.

