Authorities: Second suspect charged in Rutherford County murder

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Another person was charged with the murder of man in Rutherford County, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 30-year-old Christopher Lee White, of Hopkinsville, Ky., was arrested for the murder of 45-year-old Erick Bixler, of of Asbury Lane.

Deputies were called to Bixler’s home, where they found him dead.

Detectives identified the suspects as White and 37-year-old Christopher Hawk Robinson of Cerulean, Ky., who turned himself in last Wednesday.

Deputies said both White and Robinson are also charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, murder in the perpetration of a crime and possession of a firearm.

White is being held in a Kentucky jail until he is extradited to Rutherford County for prosecution.

Robinson is being held on $600,000 dollar bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He is expected in General Sessions Court on August 25.