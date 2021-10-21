Authorities searching for 7-year-old missing in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a 7-year-old boy who ran away from home Wednesday night.

Clarksville police reported Ayden Price was last seen around 9:15 p.m. at his home on Rosebrook Drive.

Ayden reportedly got into trouble with his mother and ran out the door wearing only gray shorts.

Clarksville police were notified around midnight and officers began searching the area. A missing child notification was sent out and K-9 officers are in the area assisting with the search.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is sending a helicopter to assist also.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.