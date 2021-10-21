Authorities searching for 7-year-old missing in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a 7-year-old boy who ran away from home Wednesday night.
Clarksville police reported Ayden Price was last seen around 9:15 p.m. at his home on Rosebrook Drive.
📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Ayden reportedly got into trouble with his mother and ran out the door wearing only gray shorts.
Clarksville police were notified around midnight and officers began searching the area. A missing child notification was sent out and K-9 officers are in the area assisting with the search.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is sending a helicopter to assist also.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.