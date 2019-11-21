Authorities search for Montgomery County runaway teen

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are asking for help locating a 14-year-old girl who has not been seen since Monday.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Hannah Guffey was last seen around 10 p.m. by her parents before bed.

Guffey is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe she could be wearing a Champion brand red t-shirt and black pullover sweatshirt.

Her family reports a rainbow-colored fuzzy backpack is also missing from the home.

The teen could possibly be in the Clarksville, Tennessee or Oak Grove, Kentucky area.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 or 931-648-0611 ext 13407.