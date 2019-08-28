Authorities search for missing Murfreesboro children believed to be with non-custodial mother

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Eagleville police and the Murfreesboro Sheriff’s Office are trying to locate two children believed to be with their non-custodial mother.

Amy Marie Newell Robinson is believed to be driving a white 2005 Dodge minivan with Tennessee license plate BKR-582.

Her two children, six-year-old Jocelyn Jane Robinson and four-year-old Jaxon Levi Robinson are supposedly with her, according to the sheriff’s office.

Newell has warrants out for her arrest for interfering with custody.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 615-898-7770.