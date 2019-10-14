Authorities search for missing Gallatin boy with autism

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a boy with autism reported missing from Gallatin Monday morning.

Gallatin police reported 12-year-old Sean Cummings missing around 7 a.m. He was last seen at his apartment at the Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club Apartments, which is located on Nashville Pike, around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Sean was wearing blue pajama pants, a white T-shirt, a gray sweat shirt and could possibly have his backpack. He is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 100 pounds.

Sean’s family reported him missing when his sister went to wake him up for school around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Sumner County K-9s are helping with the search and the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter has been requested to assist. also.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

No additional information was immediately released.

