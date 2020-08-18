Authorities search for missing elderly man in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Deputies are searching for a missing elderly man in the Adams, Tennessee area, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 83-year-old Franklin Luppe was last seen Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of North Stroudsville Road. He was wearing blue jeans and a brown polo shirt.

He has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to his family, Luppe has health issues and did not take his medication Tuesday.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 immediately.

