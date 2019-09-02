Authorities search for missing child in Dickson

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dickson police have issued an alert for a missing child last seen over the weekend.

According to officers, 12-year-old David Ryan May left his grandmother’s house in the area of West College Street around 8 p.m. Sunday on a black and orange bicycle. David was wearing green flip flops at the time, police added.

David is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, about 130 pounds and has blonde hair.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information on David’s whereabouts is urged to contact Dickson Police Communications at 615-446-8041.