Authorities search for missing 63-year-old Lewis County man

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Lewis County are searching for a missing 63-year-old man.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said Anastacio Guerrero has not been seen or heard from since Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Authorities said Guerrero has friends and family in Maury County, Tennessee and in Texas.

He was last known to drive a black 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with a license plate number of Y59-60R. If you have any further information, please call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 931-796-5096.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.