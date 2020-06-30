Authorities raid Hickman County home for drugs

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hickman County authorities arrested several people during a drug raid, including a man wanted for a parole violation for a Maury County homicide.

Hickman County Sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Doddo called the home they targeted a chronic nuisance.

“The house is a hot spot. It always has a lot of narcotics there, it always has firearms, it always a lot of people in the house.”

According to Doddo, this property located on Highway 230 was the target, and the man who resides there, Dustin Truett, the main target of the operation.

Sgt. Doddo said, “His house is a nuisance house. It is known to take in stolen property for narcotics. We’ve arrested him multiple times and he comes right back out and picks up where he left off.”

According to the TBI, the 36-year-old has a lengthy record including, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession for resale of drugs, tampering with evidence, possession of explosives, child abuse or neglect and DUI 3.

According to Doddo, the June 23 operation was the result of an 8-month long investigation by the 21st Junior Drug Task Force.

Agents have been looking at Truett after a raid four months earlier at the same residence.

According to investigators, Truett resides at the home and is at the heart of criminal enterprises that allegedly takes place there.

Doddo said, “He is your local drug dealer he is where kids and adults go to get their narcotics. Whether it is marijuana, meth, heroin, that’s the one stop shop, he has it all there.”

The morning of June 23, DTF agents accompanied by the SRT unit comprised of Centerville P.D. and Hickman County deputies roll down Highway 231.

Doddo was on the raid. He said the home is protected by surveillance cameras and alarms, so speed and tactical stealth was important to the mission’s success.

According to Doddo, the unit was met with no resistance.

Authorities made 3 arrests, seized a gun and confiscated drug paraphernalia.

According to Doddo they found a Maury County man wanted for probation violations stemming from a criminal homicide in a rear bedroom of the home.

That man is 45-year-old Pharez Nishon Price. Maury County Jail records stated Price has previous arrests for evading arrest and reckless driving. According to jail intake information, Price was also out of jail on parole for murder. He had violated that parole and was re-arrested when he was picked up in the raid.

Doddo has this message for those who would set up criminal operations in his county.

“We will get ya. It may take a few months, but we’ll catch you and put you in jail. we will continue to do our job the way it is intended to be done.”

Doddo said Truett is out of jail currently on a $75,000 bond.

