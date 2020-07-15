Authorities: Putnam County deputy charged with DUI

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Putnam County deputy is charged with DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence, according to authorities.

Putnam County deputy Chad Martin was arrested on July 15 around 12:15 a.m. by Cookeville police. They said Martin was involved in a single vehicle crash in his off-duty vehicle in the 1000 block of East 10th Street and Fisk Road in Cookeville.

Authorities said Martin was under the influence at the time. His bond was set at $2,000 dollars. Martin has been with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office since 2014.

Authorities said Martin is no longer employed there.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.