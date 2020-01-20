Authorities: Nashville man sentenced to 45 years in prison for child pornography

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Wilson County man was arrested for child pornography.

Authorities say that 42-year-old Cecil Woodard was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison.

Woodard was charged in a 22-count indictment in August 2017 and pleaded guilty in January 2019 to 14 counts of production of child pornography; 6 counts of transportation of child pornography and 1 count of possession of child pornography.

Court documents state that from April-June of 2016, Woodard subjected a child to acts of sexual abuse, including rape.

While committing these acts, Woodard recorded over 300 sexually explicit images and produced more than 20 videos of this child and distributed it on the internet.

This case was investigated by the Metro police and the FBI.