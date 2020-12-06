Authorities: Nashville man airlifted to hospital after Putnam County shooting

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Putnam County, according to a release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived to the scene of a 911 call in the 6000 block of Ball Hill Road, in the southern part of the county. Upon arrival, deputies found Terrance Denver Madondo, of Nashville, in critical condition. He was shot several times. Madondo was airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

Authorities say a second person was also at the scene, 38-year-old Jared Lee Bandy, of Byrdstown, TN. Bandy was arrested for attempted second degree murder and is currently under a bond of $250,000 at the Putnam County Jail.

Investigators believe this shooting began as the result of a domestic dispute. The Criminal Investigation Division of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

No other information was immediately released.