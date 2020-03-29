1  of  31
Authorities: Murfreesboro attorney charged with rape of teen girl

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials said a Murfreesboro attorney is being charged after allegedly raping a young teen.

They said 49-year-old David Whelan of Juliet Avenue is being charged after allegedly raping a young girl Friday at his home.

Detectives said the teen was babysitting Whelan’s daughter at the time. When he arrived home, they said that is when the alleged rape happened. The teen was able to escape and call 911 immediately.

Detectives said they locked down the scene and interviewed the teen. Authorities obtained search warrants and gathered evidence from Whelan’s home.

Whelan was booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on $130,000 bond. He is being charged with aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping.

