JONESVILLE, SC (CNN) — Officials said there are multiple injuries after a shooting in union county, South Carolina.

The incident started with a 911 call that complained about noise near Jonesville Saturday night.

But about two and a half hours later, someone reported hearing gunshots.

Law enforcement responded at the scene.

The injured were transferred to hospitals in union county and in Spartanburg.

