Authorities: Memorial to honor fallen Honolulu officer with ties to Montgomery Co.

This undated photo provided by the Honolulu Police Department shows Officer Tiffany Enriquez. Enriquez was killed Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, while responding to a call. (Courtesy of Honolulu Police Department via AP)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office officials say the extended family of a fallen Honolulu officer with local ties invites the public to a memorial.

They will honor Tiffany-Victoria Bilon Enriquez with a Memorial Mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Saturday, February 8th, 2020.

Enriquez lost her life in the line of duty on January 19, 2020 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Enriquez served as a deputy jailer for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office from 2007 to 2011. The MCSO also confirms Enriquez served in the Air Force. Friends told News 2 she later moved back to Hawaii where she became a seven-year veteran of the Honolulu Police Department.

The memorial runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.