Authorities: Man wanted in connection to Franklin County homicide in custody

Paul Wayne Fletcher

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted in connection to a homicide in the Pleasant Grove area of Franklin County in June was found and taken into custody, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they located Paul Wayne Fletcher early Monday morning and U.S. Marshals took him into custody.

Fletcher was booked into the Rutherford County jail and then transferred to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

He was then booked on criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery charges. Fletcher is currently held without bond and his court date is set for October 8, 2020 in Franklin County General Sessions Court.

