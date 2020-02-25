Authorities: Man flees traffic stop in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner County Sheriff’s Office officials need the public’s help to find a man who fled the scene of a traffic stop.

Authorities said they attempted to make a traffic stop on 40-year-old Dwayne Burnett on February 19th near Hickory Corner Road in Bethpage.

Burnett has numerous warrants for his arrest that include; Felony Evading Arrest, Misdemeanor Evading Arrest, Driving while license Suspended, Speeding, Violation of a No Contact Order X3, Failure to Appear, and Window Tint violations. Burnett also has numerous felony warrants in Macon County.

If you have any more information, call The Sumner County Emergency Communications Center.