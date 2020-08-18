Authorities make second arrest in Maury County murder

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have made a second arrest in the murder of a person in Maury County, according to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities arrested Destiny Baxter in regard to an investigation involving two gunshot victims.

One victim was taken to the hospital and treated. The other was found dead inside a burned vehicle in a remote area in southwest Maury County.

After gathering physical evidence, they were able to identify Anthony Sheffield and Destiny Baxter. Sheffield and Baxter were each charged with Aggravated Assault Resulting in Death, Attempted First Degree Murder, and First Degree Murder.

