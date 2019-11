FOUNTAIN RUN, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police are searching for a woman who has not been seen since October 1.

Although, 21-year-old Katie Cawthorn was reported missing October 12.

She was wearing black pants a pink shirt and brown boots. Cawthorn is about 5 feet one inch and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call (800) 222-5555.