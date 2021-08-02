Authorities: Juvenile arrested after bringing gun to park in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, KY (WKRN) – Authorities say a juvenile was arrested after bringing a gun to a park and threatening to kill someone.

According to a release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on July 30 around 4:30 p.m. at Beech Bench Park.

Authorities were called to the scene for a complaint of a disturbance in which a firearm was displayed and there was an altercation.

Upon deputies arrival, they made contact with the subjects involved in the incident. Investigators found a juvenile to be in possession of the gun and that the juvenile had threatened to kill someone with it during the disturbance.

The juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct, wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Authorities say this was the juveniles first offense. The juvenile was taken to a detention facility. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation. They are looking into where the juvenile obtained the weapon.