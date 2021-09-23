Authorities investigating threat of school violence against Northeast High School

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Clarksville are investigating a threat of school violence made against Northeast High School.

Brad Hutson, Assistant Principal at Northeast High School sent a letter to families saying the school district has been made aware of rumors circulating on social media regarding the threat of school violence.

According to Hutson, law enforcement is investigating the social media post and there will be an extra law enforcement presence during school on Friday.

The full letter can be found below.

Good evening, Northeast High School Families,

This is Brad Hutson, Assistant Principal at Northeast High School. We have been made aware of rumors circulating on social media regarding a threat of school violence. Please know school safety is our top priority, and we take every rumor seriously. Law enforcement is investigating the social media post and there will be extra law enforcement presence at school tomorrow. Thank you for your understanding and support.