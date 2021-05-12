Authorities investigate series of interstate shootings in Rutherford County, 2 arrested

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are looking into a series of interstate shootings in Rutherford County.

Investigators said on Friday, a driver fired a handgun into the vehicle of a La Vergne man on I-24 around 5 p.m. near Smyrna. The driver was uninjured.

A witness provided dispatchers with a description of the suspect’s car and Murfreesboro police were able to stop said suspect, 24-year-old Caleb Trent Hancock, of Murfreesboro. Detectives interviewed Hancock and charged him with attempted first-degree murder. He’s being held on a $250,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He has a hearing set for August 16 in General Sessions Court.

Caleb Trent Hancock, Courtesy Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives said more charges are pending against Hancock for allegedly putting other motorists in danger. They said a couple going to Ruby Falls for vacation were on the other side of the vehicle when the shooting happened.

In unrelated cases, deputies said a female driver reported that someone shot out her driver’s side window on Saturday around 9:40 p.m. on I-840 near Sulphur Springs Road. The woman received cuts to her face. Detectives looked at her vehicle and confirmed it was struck at least three times.

In addition, a commercial tractor-trailer driver reported that another driver pointed a handgun at him on Monday while on I-24 near the Buchanan Road exit.

Detectives said 38-year-old Brian Ferguson, of Smyrna, allegedly pointed a handgun at the tractor-trailer driver. Ferguson was charged with aggravated assault. He was released on an $11,000 bond. He is set to appear in General Sessions Court on September 7.

Brian Ferguson, Courtesy Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives are looking into these incidents as well as two other shootings on Rutherford County interstates since March 6. Detectives said a 19-year-old was critically injured in an interstate shooting March 6 on I-24 near Murfreesboro. Two suspects were charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

On April 19, detectives said a driver escaped injuries when someone driving an older, small white vehicle fired at his red Mazda while driving on I-24 between I-840 and Almaville Road.

No one has been charged in that incident yet. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brinkley at 615-904-3045.

No other information was immediately released.