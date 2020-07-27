Authorities investigate Rutherford County murder

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was murdered at his home in Rutherford County over the weekend, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said 45-year-old Erick Bixler was the apparent victim of a murder around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Asbury Lane.

Lt. Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division said the investigation indicated that Bixler was the intended target.

“We don’t feel like this was a random situation,” Sparks said.

Captain Britt Reed said this is an active investigation.

“We don’t feel like this act has any connection with anyone in the neighborhood,” Reed said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s forensic scientists processed the crime scene.

Anyone with information may contact Detective Ty Downing at 615-904-3022.

