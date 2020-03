NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department Chief said they are investigating a fire at a Dollar Tree store in Nashville.

Officials said it happened around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at the Dollar General store in the 2200 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

The Chief said the fire started in a clothing aisle and they suspect arson. There was no structural damage.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.