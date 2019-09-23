Authorities investigate disturbance at youth facility in West Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) —Law enforcement was called in to restore order during a “disturbance” Sunday at the Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County.

Multiple juveniles were involved in an incident that began around 5 p.m. at the youth detention facility in Somerville, said Jennifer Donnals with the state Department of Children’s Services.

“Order has been restored to the campus,” she said at 9:45 p.m.

She did not share specifics about what happened, but said that no one escaped and all 110 of the youths at the facility were accounted for by later in the evening.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol secured the perimeter. THP provided strike teams and air support. Tennessee Department of Correction also sent a strike team to assist.

Donnals said no staff members were injured. The incident is under investigation and DCS will provide further information on Monday.

The Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville is a 210-bed facility serving delinquent male youth, ages 14-18, according to a state website.