Authorities investigate deadly water crash in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a water crash in Warren County, according to a release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Sunday around 3 a.m. at the end of Eden Road.

Deputies were called to the scene for an all terrain side by side collision. The caller stated a side by side had rolled over in the creek and two people were trapped in the water.

When they arrived, one person was able to escape from the rollover, but a woman was still trapped under several feet of water in the side by side.

Several fire departments were on the scene to rescue the woman. She was taken to Medical Center ER, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, Mickinley Brown, was also taken to Medical Center for treatment. When Brown is released, he will be taken to the Warren County Regional Jail. He faces a charge of second-degree manslaughter for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

No other information was immediately released.